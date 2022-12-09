Customs seized HK$150 million worth of contraband cigarettes over the past week. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong customs arrests 3, seizes HK$150 million worth of black market cigarettes ahead of festive season
- Authorities have uncovered 62 per cent more illegal cigarettes so far this year – worth HK$1.17 billion – than in 2021
- Most of the 53 million cigarettes seized in past week were destined for local market, officials say
