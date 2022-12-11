Hong Kong police have arrested an elderly couple in their seventies in connection with the suspected murder of their 47-year-old daughter in Wong Tai Sin. Emergency personnel were deployed to a Lok Shun House flat at Tsz Lok Estate in the early hours of Sunday after a 74-year-old woman called police and confessed she had attacked her daughter with a hammer. The 47-year-old victim, who was found unconscious in the public flat, was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital, where she was later certified dead. Hong Kong police allege son stabbed father, set fire to flat in fatal incident The older woman and her 78-year-old husband were arrested. The case is the latest in a string of family tragedies in Hong Kong. On December 1, a son allegedly attacked his 89-year-old father with a knife and set fire to their flat in Wan Chai, with both men losing their lives. A day before that, a man with emotional problems was arrested by police after he allegedly killed his mother at a public housing estate.