A protester wields a petrol bomb outside Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station on October 1, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 8 jailed for up to 5 years for rioting near police station during 2019 social unrest

  • Judge acknowledges defendants’ stress and anxiety waiting three years for outcome of trial, but maintains prosecutors can’t be held responsible
  • Incident was among fierce streets battles between police and protesters that overshadowed National Day on October 1 that year

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:18pm, 12 Dec, 2022

