A protester wields a petrol bomb outside Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station on October 1, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: 8 jailed for up to 5 years for rioting near police station during 2019 social unrest
- Judge acknowledges defendants’ stress and anxiety waiting three years for outcome of trial, but maintains prosecutors can’t be held responsible
- Incident was among fierce streets battles between police and protesters that overshadowed National Day on October 1 that year
