Police have arrested a man on suspicion of promoting bookmaking and seized HK$1.5 million in betting records. Photo: Edmond So
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man over World Cup betting records worth HK$1.5 million, seize HK$100,000

  • Suspect, 22, accused of using social media platforms to find punters and promote an illegal gambling website
  • Officers say single bet could reach as high as tens of thousands of dollars

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:20pm, 12 Dec, 2022

