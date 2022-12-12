Police have arrested a man on suspicion of promoting bookmaking and seized HK$1.5 million in betting records. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrest man over World Cup betting records worth HK$1.5 million, seize HK$100,000
- Suspect, 22, accused of using social media platforms to find punters and promote an illegal gambling website
- Officers say single bet could reach as high as tens of thousands of dollars
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of promoting bookmaking and seized HK$1.5 million in betting records. Photo: Edmond So