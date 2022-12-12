An elderly couple have been charged with murdering their chronically ill daughter, who died after sustaining nearly a dozen injuries on her head and neck at a public housing flat in yet another family tragedy in Hong Kong. Housewife Leung Yuet-mei, 74, and retiree Yu Ping, 78, were escorted to Kowloon City Court on Monday, each slapped with a count of murder over the death of Yu Hau-ching, 47, in the early hours of the previous day. Leung, who walked into the dock with a cane, and her husband appeared calm throughout the court session. The court heard the couple’s bedridden daughter was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood in the living room when police rushed to the family’s residence in Lok Shun House at Tsz Lok Estate in Wong Tai Sin. The woman was later certified dead in hospital. Prosecutors said a postmortem examination identified at least 10 visible cut wounds on the body of the deceased, including eight on the forehead and two on the neck. Acting Principal Magistrate Peony Wong Nga-yan granted the prosecution’s request for an eight-week adjournment pending further inquiries, including analyses of blood and DNA samples. The couple have been remanded in custody pending their next court appearance on February 6, as officers from the district crime squad continue their investigation. Defendants facing murder charges can only apply for bail before a High Court judge. The offence carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.