A TV station showing a rugby tournament in Dubai last month captions the national anthem “March of the Volunteers” with the name of a protest song linked to the 2019 unrest. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man, 49, arrested for alleged sedition after online posts praised use of protest song instead of national anthem at sports events

  • Suspect also accused of disclosing personal details of policeman who fired live round during 2019 protests and family member of officer
  • National security police raid man’s home and office, seize electronic devices alleged to have been used to make the posts

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:07pm, 12 Dec, 2022

