Jimmy Lai’s trial is scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Jimmy Lai’s trial is scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law trial of Jimmy Lai set to begin in Hong Kong on Wednesday, even as Beijing ruling on foreign lawyers remains up in air

  • High Court has scheduled sessions for December 14 and 19 for high-profile case involving founder of now-closed Apple Daily newspaper
  • City leader John Lee has asked Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to decide whether British lawyer can represent him in collusion case

Brian Wong and Edith Lin

Updated: 9:16pm, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Jimmy Lai’s trial is scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Jimmy Lai’s trial is scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE