Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying’s national security trial has been set to take place from September 25 to November 21 next year pending a likely interpretation by Beijing of the legislation to determine if he can be defended by an overseas lawyer of his choice. The founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily tabloid newspaper on Tuesday returned before three High Court judges approved by the city’s leader to hear the high-profile case, as prosecutors sought a second postponement in light of a coming meeting of China’s top legislative body later this month. China and US clash again after Jimmy Lai convicted of fraud by Hong Kong court Court schedules listed on the judiciary’s website earlier suggested the High Court would continue with Lai’s trial on Wednesday notwithstanding the requested interpretation by the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, which is set to meet from December 27 to 30. But Lai’s legal team clarified with the Post the information was outdated and the court had not made any decision prior to Tuesday’s sitting. Judges have suggested that in the meantime the court deal with the tycoon’s application to terminate the case on the grounds of an unfair trial. Lai, 75, won permission from the High Court’s chief judge in October to hire London-based King’s Counsel Timothy Owen to defend him against charges of collusion with foreign forces.