Between January and October this year, police handled 7,290 reports of violent crime. Photo: Warton Li
Police in bulletproof vests free debt-ridden man abducted by trio in dramatic raid on Hong Kong guest house
- Ten-strong team breaks into Yau Ma Tei venue after receiving intelligence on case, with officers drawing guns as criminals thought to be armed
- Model gun and drugs seized; victim said to be in dispute with one of captors over HK$300,000 in gambling debts
