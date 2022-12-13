Former Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen leaves Wan Chai Court after being granted bail. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former editor-in-chief of now-defunct Stand News website secures bail in Hong Kong after nearly a year in custody pending sedition trial

  • Judge grants HK$100,000 cash bail for Chung Pui-kuen, 53, with surety of HK$50,000 from his younger brother, after assessing he would not pose national security threat
  • Defence argues Chung’s wife also in custody in Apple Daily case on charges of collusion with foreign forces, therefore defendant is not a flight risk

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 2:33pm, 13 Dec, 2022

