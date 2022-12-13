The trio appeared at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
3 Hong Kong men jailed for up to 32 months for stockpiling home-made bullets and explosives, but judge rejects protests link
- Trio eligible for immediate release as judge finds ‘no useful purpose’ to keep them in jail, after each had spent 23 to 33 months in custody already
- Police uncovered haul near hiking trail on Hong Kong Island on March 26, 2020, initially saying stash was ‘almost certainly’ for use in protest movement
