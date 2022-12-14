Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China’s vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung (yellow mask) at a press conference at the group’s office at Ngai Wong Commercial Building, Mong Kok, last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China’s vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung (yellow mask) at a press conference at the group’s office at Ngai Wong Commercial Building, Mong Kok, last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Incitement conviction for Tiananmen Square commemoration activist quashed by Hong Kong judge

  • Judge rules in favour of Chow Hang-tung on grounds police had failed to consider suggestions on how event could be held safely
  • But lawyers for the government side signal intent to appeal against the High Court decision

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:07pm, 14 Dec, 2022

