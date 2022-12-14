Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China’s vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung (yellow mask) at a press conference at the group’s office at Ngai Wong Commercial Building, Mong Kok, last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Incitement conviction for Tiananmen Square commemoration activist quashed by Hong Kong judge
- Judge rules in favour of Chow Hang-tung on grounds police had failed to consider suggestions on how event could be held safely
- But lawyers for the government side signal intent to appeal against the High Court decision
