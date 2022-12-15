Police carried out a city-wide operation this week and arrested 27 suspects. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 27 in connection with deception cases in which victims were cheated out of HK$10 million
- In one case, jobless man, 41, suspected of cheating a mainland Chinese businessman out of 5.5 million yuan in money-exchange scam
- Cases included telephone deception, employment fraud, online romance scams and e-shopping swindles
