A former district councillor won an appeal against his conviction for gathering with others in a lift lobby of a subsidised housing estate, after a judge ruled the location was a private area which fell outside the scope of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 social-distancing rules. The High Court on Friday quashed an 80-hour community service order imposed on Lance Yan Pui-lam, warning that categorising private places as public just because some outsiders had obtained access could have “very dangerous consequences” on how law enforcement applied public health regulations. Yan, a former Tuen Mun District Council member, was accused of breaching a government ban on gathering in public on July 20, 2020, when he and six other men took the management staff at Siu Lun Court to task for failing to notify residents about a Covid-19 case at the complex. A management officer complained the defendant had frightened her in the lift lobby of Sui Lun House by yelling and bombarding her with questions, which delayed her disinfection exercise. Former Hong Kong district councillor jailed for insulting police at protest Deputy Magistrate Henry Fung Lim-wai found Yan guilty last year of taking part in a prohibited gathering and slammed the ex-politician for his “selfish and irresponsible” conduct, which had caused “unnecessary troubles and fear”. On appeal, Mr Justice Joseph Yau Chi-lap said the trial court had erred in considering the lift concourse a public area, noting the location was secured by an entrance gate and non-residents had to receive approval to enter. The deputy magistrate’s interpretation, Yau said, could blur the boundaries between private and public spaces and made it difficult for people to comprehend social-distancing measures. The court ruled that a place was deemed public only if the public “were admitted as the public”, but that was not the case for visitors of private premises. Ex-Hong Kong district councillor gets suspended jail term over call to ‘beat’ police If a lift lobby could turn into a public place simply because a non-resident was granted entry, the logic followed that even a residential flat could become public if the flat’s owner allowed movers to enter to help with his relocation, the judge continued. “This of course cannot be the legislative intent,” Yau said. “I understand the importance of preventing the spread of the pandemic, but to define a clearly private area as a public place, solely for that purpose without regard to the definition provided in the regulation, is inappropriate and unfair.” Yan resigned last year after the government asked members of the 18 district councils, most of which were controlled by the opposition, to take a new oath of office pledging allegiance to the city and swearing to uphold the Basic Law.