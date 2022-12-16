The court heard that the defendant had also called for residents to resist the city’s anti-epidemic restrictions, as well as insulting the Chinese flag. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Court convicts Hong Kong man of sedition over social media posts including footage of anthem blunder at overseas rugby match

  • Courier Wong Chun-kit reposted footage of anthem blunder with text praising mix-up, with prosecutors telling court such acts could encourage others to flout law
  • Separately, former bank employee receives eight months in jail for publishing 37 seditious statements on LIHKG, including posts describing China as a terrorist country

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:22pm, 16 Dec, 2022

