The court heard that the defendant had also called for residents to resist the city’s anti-epidemic restrictions, as well as insulting the Chinese flag. Photo: Dickson Lee
Court convicts Hong Kong man of sedition over social media posts including footage of anthem blunder at overseas rugby match
- Courier Wong Chun-kit reposted footage of anthem blunder with text praising mix-up, with prosecutors telling court such acts could encourage others to flout law
- Separately, former bank employee receives eight months in jail for publishing 37 seditious statements on LIHKG, including posts describing China as a terrorist country
