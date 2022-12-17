A protestor during the 2019 clashes with police at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 10 defendants found guilty of rioting in Yau Ma Tei in November 2019 as stand-off at nearby PolyU began to intensify

  • District Court rules that defendants did not commit acts that disrupted social order on November 18, 2019, but their presence at scene alone constituted rioting
  • One defendant was acquitted, while the 10 convicted were remanded in custody for sentence on January 7 next year

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 8:44pm, 17 Dec, 2022

