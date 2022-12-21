Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has spent most of the past two years in incarceration. Photo: Winson Wong
Government must pay Jimmy Lai’s HK$855,000 legal fees after failed bid to block barrister from national security trial, Hong Kong court rules
- Court of Appeal tallies up amount owed by city’s justice secretary, who had not contested earlier order to bear costs related to high-profile legal challenge
- Lai’s case has been pushed back to September 2023, but still unclear whether Beijing will provide interpretation of national security law to clarify foreign lawyer issue
