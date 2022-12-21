Protesters try to extinguish tear gas canisters fired by police during the 2019 PolyU anti-government protest. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong judge brands men’s backing for young PolyU protesters ‘nearly paedophilic’
- Judge Ernest Michael Lin jails four men for up to two years for their part in illegal demonstration in Tsim Sha Tsui on November 18, 2019
- Lin says support for students and teenagers involved in PolyU disturbances was ‘blind idolisation’ and against ‘moral principles’
