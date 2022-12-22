Former Stand News chief editors Chung Pui-kuen (left) and Patrick Lam. Photo: Brian Wong
Former Stand News chief editors Chung Pui-kuen (left) and Patrick Lam. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong courts
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 2 former top editors of now-closed Stand News website lose bid to terminate trial

  • Judge rules fair trial still possible even though prosecutors failed to hand over entirety of evidence gathered in investigation
  • Former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, 53, and former acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam, 35, earlier applied for a permanent stay of proceedings

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:59am, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Stand News chief editors Chung Pui-kuen (left) and Patrick Lam. Photo: Brian Wong
Former Stand News chief editors Chung Pui-kuen (left) and Patrick Lam. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE