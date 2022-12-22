Police raided an indoor marijuana farm in Sheung Shui on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police investigating indoor marijuana farm syndicate after 2 arrests made and 991 cannabis plants seized in New Territories raid
- Plants had an estimated street value of HK$14 million, while a host of equipment used to speed up plant growth were also seized in Wednesday’s raid
- Force reveals 3,000 sq ft warehouse operated as indoor farm in Sheung Shui, but says officers swooped in before product could reach the local market
Police raided an indoor marijuana farm in Sheung Shui on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook