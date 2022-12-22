Police raided an indoor marijuana farm in Sheung Shui on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigating indoor marijuana farm syndicate after 2 arrests made and 991 cannabis plants seized in New Territories raid

  • Plants had an estimated street value of HK$14 million, while a host of equipment used to speed up plant growth were also seized in Wednesday’s raid
  • Force reveals 3,000 sq ft warehouse operated as indoor farm in Sheung Shui, but says officers swooped in before product could reach the local market

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:54pm, 22 Dec, 2022

