Mat Yeung (left) arrives at High Court with girlfriend Lisa Ch’ng. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Court jails Hong Kong TV star Mat Yeung, rejects appeal against 18-day prison sentence for careless driving
- Mr Justice Johnny Chan labels Yeung’s original plea ‘capricious’ and says the TVB actor showed only an ‘average’ level of remorse
- The 41-year-old crashed his Mercedes-Benz on August 8, 2020, in Mid-Levels and was charged for careless driving and illegally tinting his car windows
Mat Yeung (left) arrives at High Court with girlfriend Lisa Ch’ng. Photo: Jonathan Wong