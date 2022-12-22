Mat Yeung (left) arrives at High Court with girlfriend Lisa Ch’ng. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Court jails Hong Kong TV star Mat Yeung, rejects appeal against 18-day prison sentence for careless driving

  • Mr Justice Johnny Chan labels Yeung’s original plea ‘capricious’ and says the TVB actor showed only an ‘average’ level of remorse
  • The 41-year-old crashed his Mercedes-Benz on August 8, 2020, in Mid-Levels and was charged for careless driving and illegally tinting his car windows

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:40pm, 22 Dec, 2022

