Police say the scams on mainland Chinese students in Hong Kong this year have risen by 154 per cent. Photo: Warton Li
Scammers steal HK$127 million from mainland Chinese students in Hong Kong this year, posing as officials in deceptive phone calls
- Amount represents 154 per cent jump compared with last year’s total for the same period and includes 288 victims
- Officers foiled fake kidnapping case last week, stepping in before woman sold her house to finance HK$5 million ransom
