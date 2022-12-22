Police say the scams on mainland Chinese students in Hong Kong this year have risen by 154 per cent. Photo: Warton Li
Scammers steal HK$127 million from mainland Chinese students in Hong Kong this year, posing as officials in deceptive phone calls

  • Amount represents 154 per cent jump compared with last year’s total for the same period and includes 288 victims
  • Officers foiled fake kidnapping case last week, stepping in before woman sold her house to finance HK$5 million ransom

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:06pm, 22 Dec, 2022

Police say the scams on mainland Chinese students in Hong Kong this year have risen by 154 per cent. Photo: Warton Li
