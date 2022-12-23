Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki’s office has warned of deceptive advertisements using his image and made-up quotes. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s No 2 official seeks police help after his image appears in ‘deceptive’ bitcoin adverts
- Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki’s office warns of the ‘deceptive advertisements and web pages found on online news portals’ using his image without permission
- Fake content has lured people into clicking web pages taking them to suspicious transaction platforms, spokesman for the official says
