Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki’s office has warned of deceptive advertisements using his image and made-up quotes. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s No 2 official seeks police help after his image appears in ‘deceptive’ bitcoin adverts

  • Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki’s office warns of the ‘deceptive advertisements and web pages found on online news portals’ using his image without permission
  • Fake content has lured people into clicking web pages taking them to suspicious transaction platforms, spokesman for the official says

Chris Lau
Updated: 5:30pm, 23 Dec, 2022

