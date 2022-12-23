The High Court on Friday quashed the earlier unlawful killing ruling. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court quashes inquest finding of unlawful killing by police officer in decade-old case, orders new one
- Taxi driver was lifted off ground in chokehold while in handcuffs and died after complications from injuries sustained during the arrest made by Constable Lam Wai-wing
- Jury in Coroner’s Court returned rare verdict of unlawful killing in October 2018 before Lam successfully applied for judicial review to challenge proceedings
