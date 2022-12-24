The former offices of closed cryptocurrency firm AAX in North Point, now at the centre of a police fraud probe. Photo: Xinmei Shen
The former offices of closed cryptocurrency firm AAX in North Point, now at the centre of a police fraud probe. Photo: Xinmei Shen
Hong Kong police
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police arrest 2 men in Hong Kong in connection with alleged US$30 million fraud after collapse of cryptocurrency exchange

  • More than 330 alleged victims have contacted force’s commercial crime bureau over Atom Asset Exchange
  • Police say exchange froze all assets transactions last month and that ‘mastermind’ is believed to have fled Hong Kong with proceeds of crime

Emily Hung

Updated: 1:13am, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The former offices of closed cryptocurrency firm AAX in North Point, now at the centre of a police fraud probe. Photo: Xinmei Shen
The former offices of closed cryptocurrency firm AAX in North Point, now at the centre of a police fraud probe. Photo: Xinmei Shen
READ FULL ARTICLE