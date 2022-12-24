The former offices of closed cryptocurrency firm AAX in North Point, now at the centre of a police fraud probe. Photo: Xinmei Shen
Police arrest 2 men in Hong Kong in connection with alleged US$30 million fraud after collapse of cryptocurrency exchange
- More than 330 alleged victims have contacted force’s commercial crime bureau over Atom Asset Exchange
- Police say exchange froze all assets transactions last month and that ‘mastermind’ is believed to have fled Hong Kong with proceeds of crime
The former offices of closed cryptocurrency firm AAX in North Point, now at the centre of a police fraud probe. Photo: Xinmei Shen