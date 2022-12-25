Lawyers from Hong Kong and Singapore have stressed the importance of “healthy competition” in the international arbitration market. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Top lawyers downplay fracas after Hong Kong authorities hit back at ‘unfair criticisms’ from head of dispute resolution centre in Singapore

  • Head of Singapore-funded resolution centre says some clients worried over uncertainty of Hong Kong’s future legal environment and effect on long-term contracts
  • Top lawyers from both cities stress importance of ‘healthy competition’ after Hong Kong government accuses centre head of making ‘unfair criticisms’

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:14pm, 25 Dec, 2022

