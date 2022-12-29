A government watchdog has concluded that the Registration and Electoral Office breached regulations over two separate leaks of voters’ personal data. Photo: Felix Wong
A government watchdog has concluded that the Registration and Electoral Office breached regulations over two separate leaks of voters’ personal data. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong politics
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong watchdog concludes election office breached privacy rules over 2 data leaks caused by human error

  • Privacy commissioner says Registration and Electoral Office failed to take ‘all practicable steps’ to ensure protection of voters’ personal data
  • Findings from watchdog follow investigations into two separate accidental data leaks by election office employees in March and April

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 7:04pm, 29 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A government watchdog has concluded that the Registration and Electoral Office breached regulations over two separate leaks of voters’ personal data. Photo: Felix Wong
A government watchdog has concluded that the Registration and Electoral Office breached regulations over two separate leaks of voters’ personal data. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE