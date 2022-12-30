A massive haul of contraband cigarettes seized by Hong Kong customs officers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs stubs out 20-year record HK$2 billion trade in contraband cigarettes this year

  • More than 750 million cigarettes seized as smugglers try to take advantage of easing of coronavirus restrictions and resumption of trade
  • HK$100 million cigarette bust made last week as smugglers tried to bring in tobacco for export to Europe and to satisfy city holiday demand

Clifford LoKitty Wang
Clifford Lo and Kitty Wang

Updated: 8:29pm, 30 Dec, 2022

