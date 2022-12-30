A massive haul of contraband cigarettes seized by Hong Kong customs officers. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong customs stubs out 20-year record HK$2 billion trade in contraband cigarettes this year
- More than 750 million cigarettes seized as smugglers try to take advantage of easing of coronavirus restrictions and resumption of trade
- HK$100 million cigarette bust made last week as smugglers tried to bring in tobacco for export to Europe and to satisfy city holiday demand
