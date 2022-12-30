Hong Kong will celebrate it’s first New Year’s Eve without social-distancing measures in two years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Heading out in Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve? Expect road closures in nightlife districts, stay vigilant about rising Covid cases, force says
- Off the back of scrapped social-distancing measures, police expect revellers to come out in force to ring in the new year
- More roads will be closed than on Christmas Eve, while the MTR will run overnight services
