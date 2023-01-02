A heightened police presence outside the Sogo department store on Causeway Bay in the wake of a knife attack on a police officer on July 1, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Woman, 22, arrested for setting up shrine at scene of 2021 ‘lone wolf’ knife attack on police officer

  • Woman, said to be from mainland China, held for questioning after allegations images with seditious slogans were placed near scene of knife attack on officer
  • Police on patrol near Sogo department store arrested woman after she ignored warnings from officers

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:45pm, 2 Jan, 2023

