Hong Kong Customs display the suspected smuggled dried abalone they seized during an operation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officers confiscate dried abalone worth HK$2 million from truck heading to mainland China
- Contraband, weighing about 30kg, was found in Shenzhen-bound truck which was inspected at the Lok Ma Chau control point
- Truck driver, 50, is helping with investigation, Customs and Excise Department spokesman says
