The crime scene outside Sogo in Causeway Bay where a man stabbed a police officer and killed himself on July 1, 2021. A former civil servant has been sentenced for inciting others to replicate the attack. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Hong Kong civil servant gets 6 months’ jail for urging copycat attacks after July 1 police stabbing in 2021
- Former senior immigration assistant Chiu Ho-nam, 35, told users in popular forum that ‘you and I share the duty to slash rogue cops together’
- He told police upon arrest he was galvanised by July 1 incident and had posted the messages ‘for fun’
The crime scene outside Sogo in Causeway Bay where a man stabbed a police officer and killed himself on July 1, 2021. A former civil servant has been sentenced for inciting others to replicate the attack. Photo: Xiaomei Chen