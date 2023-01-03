The crime scene outside Sogo in Causeway Bay where a man stabbed a police officer and killed himself on July 1, 2021. A former civil servant has been sentenced for inciting others to replicate the attack. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong civil servant gets 6 months’ jail for urging copycat attacks after July 1 police stabbing in 2021

  • Former senior immigration assistant Chiu Ho-nam, 35, told users in popular forum that ‘you and I share the duty to slash rogue cops together’
  • He told police upon arrest he was galvanised by July 1 incident and had posted the messages ‘for fun’

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:39pm, 3 Jan, 2023

