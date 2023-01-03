Some of the medicines seized in a border anti-smuggling operation by Hong Kong customs officers. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers seize almost HK$1 million in painkillers and other Covid-19 supplies in border sting operation

  • Five truck drivers arrested after customs mount six day operation targeting three border crossings
  • More than 3,900 items worth about HK$940,000, including drugs, coronavirus tests and thermometers, impounded

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:34pm, 3 Jan, 2023

