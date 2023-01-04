A senior police officer will appear at Fanling Court on Wednesday charged with string of offences. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police superintendent charged with assault, dangerous driving after allegedly attacking colleagues outside restaurant
- Joseph Luk has been suspended from his role as Sha Tau Kok divisional commander
- He faces seven charges, including three of indecent assault, and will appear in court on Wednesday
