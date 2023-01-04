Henry Tse outside the Court of Final Appeal with a fake ID card. Photo: Chris Lau
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s top court urged to grant transgender right on ID cards after legislature drags heels over amending law

  • King’s Counsel David Pannick asks Court of Final Appeal to allow transgender people to change official gender without having to undergo surgery
  • Pannick is representing pair seeking permission to change gender on ID cards without operation

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:45pm, 4 Jan, 2023

