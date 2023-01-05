A 26-year-old woman is led away by police after she was arrested in a “guess who I am” phone scam sting operation. Photo: Handout
Scammer netted in police ‘guess who I am’ sting operation
- Police arrest woman, 26, in trap after granddaughter of elderly victim contacts authorities
- Phone scammer claimed to be victim’s son who said he had been arrested and needed HK$30,000 for bail
