A 26-year-old woman is led away by police after she was arrested in a “guess who I am” phone scam sting operation. Photo: Handout
Scammer netted in police ‘guess who I am’ sting operation

  • Police arrest woman, 26, in trap after granddaughter of elderly victim contacts authorities
  • Phone scammer claimed to be victim’s son who said he had been arrested and needed HK$30,000 for bail

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:30pm, 5 Jan, 2023

