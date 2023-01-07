Users will have until February 23 to register their SIM cards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Users will have until February 23 to register their SIM cards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong to set up SIM card registrations kiosks at 25 MTR stations ahead of user deadline on February 23

  • Users must register their SIM cards by next month’s deadline to prevent loss of service under telecommunication regulations launched in September
  • Inquiry service is also available at 18 post offices, while Communications Authority advises users to visit outlets run by preferred telecoms operators

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 8:11pm, 7 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Users will have until February 23 to register their SIM cards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Users will have until February 23 to register their SIM cards. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE