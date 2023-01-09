Two former top editors of the now-defunct Stand News portal have a case to answer, a judge approved by Hong Kong’s leader to oversee their sedition trial has ruled. District Judge Kwok Wai-kin found a prima facie case against former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, 53, and ex-acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam Shiu-tung, 35, involving a conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications, after prosecutors finished submitting their evidence on Monday. Kwok made a similar ruling against Best Pencil HK, a holding company of Stand News which is not represented in the proceedings. Lawyers for the two editors will open their case on Tuesday. The opposition-friendly news site has been accused of publishing 17 articles in a bid to disparage the central government, the city administration and the Beijing-decreed national security law. Chung and Lam earlier applied for a permanent stay of proceedings on the grounds that police officers effectively barred them from using a defence of responsible journalism by withholding evidence that had the potential to clear them of the charge. But the judge ruled last month that the force’s initial failure to hand over all the evidence to the defence which was gathered during the investigation did not undermine the defendants’ right to a fair trial, nor did it amount to an abuse of process. Stand News ex-chief secures bail in Hong Kong pending sedition trial Prosecutors on Monday played video footage of Chung’s cautioned interview with police conducted after his arrest on December 29, 2021, when he was asked to explain the 17 articles in question. Investigators questioned the identities of the authors behind the allegedly offensive articles, their relationships with Stand News and its editors, the defendants’ involvement and whether they had been instructed to publish the material. “I have nothing to say,” Chung said as he declined to answer most of the officers’ questions. He acknowledged, however, that the 17 articles were indeed posted on the portal’s website and that he had approved the publication of most of the reports. Lam, the other editor arrested, remained silent throughout his meeting with police. After closing her case, lead prosecutor Laura Ng Shuk-kuen said her side reserved their rights to produce further evidence to refute any defence claim that was “factually incorrect”. The trial is expected to run until late January. Sedition is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment upon a first conviction. The city’s top court has classified the colonial-era offence as one capable of endangering national security, meaning defendants will find it harder to secure bail, and prosecutors can arrange for arbiters endorsed by the city’s administration to hear their complaints. Lam and Chung were remanded in custody on December 30, 2021, on the grounds that they posed a national security threat. They spent nearly a year behind bars before securing bail in November and December , respectively.