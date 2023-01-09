The source said the 2,000 tablets included pills of Primovir, Paxista and Molnupiravir, as well as other medicine.

The mainland traveller landed in Hong Kong on Friday but the arrival of his luggage was delayed, he added.

Primovir, an Indian-made generic version of Covid-19 medicine Paxlovid, which is not registered in Hong Kong or the mainland, is popular on China’s black market amid a recent shortage of approved antivirals.

Only Molnupiravir, manufactured by MSD – also known as Merck in the US and Canada – and Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, are approved and registered as oral drugs for Covid-19 treatment in Hong Kong.

“An initial investigation suggests that the Primovir is worth about HK$50 per tablet in the city’s underground market but its price will go up several times in the mainland,” he said.

The two Hong Kong suspects were released on bail pending further investigation.

The weekend discoveries became the first smuggling cases of Covid-19 prescription medicine involving travellers’ luggage, the Post has learned.

Assistant Commissioner (Boundary and Ports) Ida Ng Kit-ching said the department would strengthen the monitoring of imported goods and inbound travellers in the wake of the emerging smuggling trend for prescription Covid-19 treatments, with a focus on cargo and visitors from locations where such medicines were made.

Last Friday, a man was arrested on suspicion of illegally selling Primovir, which was found at a chemist in North Point during a joint operation by the Department of Health and police.

Customs reminded the public that a passenger bringing any controlled medicines into or out of Hong Kong without a licence issued by the Department of Health could be liable to prosecution and seizure of the items.

“With the Lunar New Year around the corner, customs will continue to take vigorous enforcement action against different kinds of smuggling activities before and during the holiday based on risk assessment and intelligence analysis,” customs officials said.