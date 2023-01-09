Hong Kong customs seizes HK$600,000 worth of Covid-19 medicine ‘intended’ for mainland China in weekend haul
- Drugs including Primovir, Paxista and Molnupiravir found in luggage of travellers entering city from Thailand and India
- They were set for sale in the mainland, the Post has learned, where demand for coronavirus treatments has surged
Hong Kong customs over the weekend seized HK$600,000 (US$77,000) worth of controlled pharmaceutical products, mostly used to treat coronavirus, after they intercepted the luggage of three travellers flying from India and Thailand.
The seized medicines were intended for mainland China where there was a high demand for medicine to treat Covid-19 symptoms, the Post learned on Monday.
Two local men, who returned to the city from Thailand on Sunday, were arrested after 9,000 tablets of Primovir, worth about HK$450,000, were discovered in their carry-on luggage, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The pair were detained on suspicion of importing pharmaceutical products without a licence – an offence punishable by up to two years in jail and a HK$500,000 fine under the Import and Export Ordinance.
As of Monday evening, customs officers were searching for a third suspect – a mainland man - who had arrived from India and entered the city before 2,000 tablets of pharmaceutical products and 1,000ml of controlled medicine were discovered in his check-in luggage on Saturday.
The source said the 2,000 tablets included pills of Primovir, Paxista and Molnupiravir, as well as other medicine.
The mainland traveller landed in Hong Kong on Friday but the arrival of his luggage was delayed, he added.
Primovir, an Indian-made generic version of Covid-19 medicine Paxlovid, which is not registered in Hong Kong or the mainland, is popular on China’s black market amid a recent shortage of approved antivirals.
Only Molnupiravir, manufactured by MSD – also known as Merck in the US and Canada – and Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, are approved and registered as oral drugs for Covid-19 treatment in Hong Kong.
“An initial investigation suggests that the Primovir is worth about HK$50 per tablet in the city’s underground market but its price will go up several times in the mainland,” he said.
The two Hong Kong suspects were released on bail pending further investigation.
The weekend discoveries became the first smuggling cases of Covid-19 prescription medicine involving travellers’ luggage, the Post has learned.
Assistant Commissioner (Boundary and Ports) Ida Ng Kit-ching said the department would strengthen the monitoring of imported goods and inbound travellers in the wake of the emerging smuggling trend for prescription Covid-19 treatments, with a focus on cargo and visitors from locations where such medicines were made.
Last Friday, a man was arrested on suspicion of illegally selling Primovir, which was found at a chemist in North Point during a joint operation by the Department of Health and police.
Customs reminded the public that a passenger bringing any controlled medicines into or out of Hong Kong without a licence issued by the Department of Health could be liable to prosecution and seizure of the items.
“With the Lunar New Year around the corner, customs will continue to take vigorous enforcement action against different kinds of smuggling activities before and during the holiday based on risk assessment and intelligence analysis,” customs officials said.
The department also urged members of the public to report any suspected smuggling activities.