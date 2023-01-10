The pair jumped off the train roof in Tuen Mun station and ran away. Photo: Instagram/@tong_dogdogdog
Hong Kong police hunt 2 men who took ride on roof of Light Rail train and introduced viewers to ‘night scene of Tuen Mun’

  • Section of clip uploaded online shows two men jumping from a bridge onto the tiled roof of the platform of Town Centre Light Rail stop in Tuen Mun
  • Pair then jump onto roof of train at platform and yell ‘let’s go’ when it leaves stop

Oscar Liu
Updated: 3:30pm, 10 Jan, 2023

