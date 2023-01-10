The Office of the Privacy Commissioner arrested a former school worker for allegedly doxxing her ex-colleague. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Hong Kong school worker arrested for doxxing for allegedly putting up posters showing ex-colleague’s ID card
- Suspect allegedly put up posters containing ex-colleague’s identity card, says Office of the Privacy Commissioner
- Victim and suspect both worked as non-teaching staff, but their relationship soured because of work grudges, according to watchdog
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner arrested a former school worker for allegedly doxxing her ex-colleague. Photo: Xiaomei Chen