The sedition trial continues on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Now-defunct Stand News portal did not censor articles by bloggers even if ‘radical’ views on Hong Kong expressed, court hears

  • Interviews with ex-opposition lawmakers and publications of their opinions were ‘clearly’ in public interest, says former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen in sedition trial
  • He took to witness box after judge on Monday found prima facie case of conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:22am, 11 Jan, 2023

