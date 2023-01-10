The sedition trial continues on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Now-defunct Stand News portal did not censor articles by bloggers even if ‘radical’ views on Hong Kong expressed, court hears
- Interviews with ex-opposition lawmakers and publications of their opinions were ‘clearly’ in public interest, says former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen in sedition trial
- He took to witness box after judge on Monday found prima facie case of conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications
