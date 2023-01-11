Police on Tuesday arrested two doctors for manslaughter in connection with the death of a patient in 2017. Photo: Warton Li
2 Hong Kong doctors charged with manslaughter over patient’s death following medical blunder
- Police insider says arrests linked to 2017 death of Tang Kwai-sze, who underwent two unsuccessful transplants after medical blunder led to liver failure
- First doctor prescribed Tang high dosage of steroids but did not give her necessary antivirals, which second practitioner failed to remedy in follow-up session
Police on Tuesday arrested two doctors for manslaughter in connection with the death of a patient in 2017. Photo: Warton Li