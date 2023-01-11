The body of a 63-year-old woman has been found in the living room of a fifth-floor flat on San Lau Street in Hung Hom. Photo: Google
Hong Kong couple charged with manslaughter over 63-year-old woman’s death
- Man, 67, and wife, 63, arrested after sister-in-law’s body found in flat they share
- Victim has scratches on her face and hands but cause of death has not been determined
The body of a 63-year-old woman has been found in the living room of a fifth-floor flat on San Lau Street in Hung Hom. Photo: Google