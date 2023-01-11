Police impounded 13 vehicles in connection with illegal street racing on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Police impounded 13 vehicles in connection with illegal street racing on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

No need for speed: Hong Kong police arrest 16 and impound 8 cars, 5 motorcycles in crackdown on illegal street racing

  • Impounded vehicles include a Lamborghini, a Porsche, two Tesla vehicles and five motorcycles, according to police
  • Some of the vehicles were seen travelling up to more than 160km/h in a 80km/h zone, force adds

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:22pm, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police impounded 13 vehicles in connection with illegal street racing on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Police impounded 13 vehicles in connection with illegal street racing on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE