Police impounded 13 vehicles in connection with illegal street racing on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
No need for speed: Hong Kong police arrest 16 and impound 8 cars, 5 motorcycles in crackdown on illegal street racing
- Impounded vehicles include a Lamborghini, a Porsche, two Tesla vehicles and five motorcycles, according to police
- Some of the vehicles were seen travelling up to more than 160km/h in a 80km/h zone, force adds
