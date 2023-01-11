Hong Kong poilce have seized HK$13 million (US$1.6 million) worth of cocaine and arrested a suspect. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong poilce have seized HK$13 million (US$1.6 million) worth of cocaine and arrested a suspect. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Cocaine worth HK$13 million seized, suspect arrested in Hong Kong police operation

  • Police say drug was intended to be circulated in city’s underground market before Lunar New Year
  • Officers arrest suspect as he leaves flat and find 16kg of cocaine in plastic box

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:15pm, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong poilce have seized HK$13 million (US$1.6 million) worth of cocaine and arrested a suspect. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong poilce have seized HK$13 million (US$1.6 million) worth of cocaine and arrested a suspect. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE