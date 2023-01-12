The lawyer was caught out by one of the most common phone scams in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong lawyer duped out of HK$5.7 million by phone scammers pretending to be mainland Chinese police, telecoms worker
- Woman, 31, first received phone call in November from ‘telecoms worker’ who said she was involved in deception case
- Victim then had a video call with another scammer posing as a mainland public security officer who accused her of being involved in a money-laundering case
The lawyer was caught out by one of the most common phone scams in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock