The lawyer was caught out by one of the most common phone scams in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong lawyer duped out of HK$5.7 million by phone scammers pretending to be mainland Chinese police, telecoms worker

  • Woman, 31, first received phone call in November from ‘telecoms worker’ who said she was involved in deception case
  • Victim then had a video call with another scammer posing as a mainland public security officer who accused her of being involved in a money-laundering case

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:05pm, 12 Jan, 2023

