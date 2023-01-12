People should be wary of investment plans with unrealistic yields, police warn. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong accountant swindled out of HK$2.2 million after man with ‘insider information’ lures him into setting up account on fake stock trading app
- Scammer in WhatsApp group convinced accountant, 51, to transfer money into five designated bank accounts to invest in mainland stocks
- Bogus app showed fake transactions and returns to trick people into making more investments, source says
