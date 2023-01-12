People should be wary of investment plans with unrealistic yields, police warn. Photo: Shutterstock
People should be wary of investment plans with unrealistic yields, police warn. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong accountant swindled out of HK$2.2 million after man with ‘insider information’ lures him into setting up account on fake stock trading app

  • Scammer in WhatsApp group convinced accountant, 51, to transfer money into five designated bank accounts to invest in mainland stocks
  • Bogus app showed fake transactions and returns to trick people into making more investments, source says

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:48pm, 12 Jan, 2023

