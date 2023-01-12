Police officers investigate a robbery at a watch shop on the second floor of W Plaza shopping centre on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei. Picture: Edmond So
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police search for 2 men who injured store employee during theft of 7 Rolex watches and HK$200,000 in cash

  • Hold-up takes place at second-floor store in W Plaza shopping centre on Nathan Road in Yau Ma Tei
  • Shop employee sustains injuries to his forehead and right hand, force spokesman says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:53pm, 12 Jan, 2023

