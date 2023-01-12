The former editor-in-chief continues his testimony on Friday. Photo: Warton Li
The former editor-in-chief continues his testimony on Friday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-chief editor denies Stand News promoted ‘radical’ Hong Kong opposition views, court hears

  • Chung Pui-kuen implores court to recognise that restrictions on free speech are not ‘absolute’ and warns against ‘chilling effect’ of sedition allegations
  • Former editor defends articles featuring interviews with activist trio, stresses that authors did not necessarily approve of their views by publishing the pieces

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:25pm, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The former editor-in-chief continues his testimony on Friday. Photo: Warton Li
The former editor-in-chief continues his testimony on Friday. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE