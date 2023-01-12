The former editor-in-chief continues his testimony on Friday. Photo: Warton Li
Ex-chief editor denies Stand News promoted ‘radical’ Hong Kong opposition views, court hears
- Chung Pui-kuen implores court to recognise that restrictions on free speech are not ‘absolute’ and warns against ‘chilling effect’ of sedition allegations
- Former editor defends articles featuring interviews with activist trio, stresses that authors did not necessarily approve of their views by publishing the pieces
